homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAdani Group Updates: Cash market stocks remain in lower circuit amid management clarifications

Adani Group Updates: Cash market stocks remain in lower circuit amid management clarifications

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 14, 2023 10:33:20 AM IST (Updated)

Shares of Adani Green Energy are trading with losses for the tenth straight session.

Adani Group companies not part of the futures and options space continue to remain in their respective lower circuit of 5 percent at the start of trade on Tuesday.

Stocks like Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission are locked in a lower circuit.
Nifty 50 constituents like Adani Enterprises are down 2.5 percent at the start of trading. The stock is down for the fourth straight day. The stock will also be reporting its earnings today. Adani Ports has opened flat.
Here's a look at how Adani Group companies are trading:
  • Adani Enterprises: Down for the fourth straight day
  • Adani Ports: Gives up early gains to trade lower for second day
  • Adani Green Energy: Declines for 10th straight session. Has gained only once in the last 16 sessions
  • Adani Wilmar: Down for third straight day after three straight upper circuits of 5 percent
  • Adani Transmission: In lower circuit for fourth straight day
  • Adani Power: In lower circuit for fourth day. Has gained only once in last 14 sessions
  • Adani Total Gas: Has declined for the 16th straight trading session
    • The Adani Group issued a clarification on Monday saying that the balance sheet of its independent portfolio companies is very healthy and that it has industry-leading development capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets and strong cash flows. The statement further said that once the current market stabilises, every group entity will review its own capital market strategy.
    Newspaper reports also suggest that the Adani Group has been holding negotiations since last week with Abu Dhabi's International Holding Corp (IHC) for capital infusion into Adani Enterprises.
    The Economic Times reported citing people with knowledge of the matter that the group is looking at an infusion of $1 billion to $1.5 billion as "confidence capital." These conversations, may be preliminary, and may not lead to a transaction, according to the report.
    Reports have also said that stocks bearing the Adani name appear in more than 500 so-called Article 8 funds that are supposed to promote environmental, social and governance goals under European Union rules. Around 80 of those exposures are via direct holdings, while rest are mainly through funds of funds or index trackers.
    Adani companies were also held by 11 funds registered as Article 9, which is the European Union's highest ESG classification.
    In an interview to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is nothing to hide or be afraid of, in response to the Congress party's allegations that the group is being favoured by the BJP.
    First Published: Feb 14, 2023 9:40 AM IST
