The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group

Adani Group promoters prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024.
Four Indian lenders have come out and clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group after concerns over the same led to a sell-off in banking stocks.
Adani Group companies have been facing a rout on stock exchanges following allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Group companies have faced a cumulative loss of over $100 billion in the past one week as an aftermath.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to Network18 clarified that the exposure of both SBI and LIC, who rank among India's largest financial institutions, are well within permissible limits.
Fund-based outstanding as percentage of net advances was 0.29 percent, non-fund based outstanding as percentage of net advances was 0.58 percent, and investments as percentage of net advances was 0.07 percent, the private lender said.