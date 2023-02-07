The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group

Adani Group promoters prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024.

Four Indian lenders have come out and clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group after concerns over the same led to a sell-off in banking stocks.

Adani Group companies have been facing a rout on stock exchanges following allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Group companies have faced a cumulative loss of over $100 billion in the past one week as an aftermath.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to Network18 clarified that the exposure of both SBI and LIC, who rank among India's largest financial institutions, are well within permissible limits.

Soon after, India's largest lender, State Bank of India told CNBC-TV18 in a post earnings interaction that the bank's total exposure to the Adani Group stands at Rs 27,000 crore or 0.8 percent of the overall book. Chairman Dinesh Khara also said that he sees no challenges to the conglomerates' debt servicing abilities.

Another state-run lender, Bank of Baroda told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that exposure to the Adani Group does not rank among the bank's top 10 exposures. MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha said that 30 percent of the bank's exposure is backed by joint ventures with PSU Companies.

Atul Kumar Goel of Punjab National Bank said that the bank's total exposure to the group is around Rs 7,000 crore, of which Rs 6,300 crore is funded exposure. Goel further said that there is no worry pertaining to these accounts. PNB has an exposure of Rs 2,500 crore for the airports business.

In another statement to the exchanges, private lender Axis Bank clarified that their total outstanding as percentage of net advances to Adani Group companies stood at only 0.94 percent as of December 2022

Fund-based outstanding as percentage of net advances was 0.29 percent, non-fund based outstanding as percentage of net advances was 0.58 percent, and investments as percentage of net advances was 0.07 percent, the private lender said.

Another private lender, IndusInd Bank clarified on the day of the Union Budget that their total loan outstanding towards the Adani Group is 0.49 percent of the bank's loan book. The total non-fund outstanding was 0.85 percent of the loan book, while loan outstanding against fixed deposits is 0.2 percent of the loan book.