English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group

The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group

The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 9:00:19 AM IST (Published)

Adani Group promoters prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024.

Four Indian lenders have come out and clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group after concerns over the same led to a sell-off in banking stocks.

Recommended Articles

View All
Make In India | 2023 to bring fresh opportunities for textile industry and trade

Make In India | 2023 to bring fresh opportunities for textile industry and trade

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Delhi fails to get a mayor for third time — What's the issue and what happens next

Delhi fails to get a mayor for third time — What's the issue and what happens next

Feb 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India opposes Hindustan Zinc's buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets: Exclusive

India opposes Hindustan Zinc's buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets: Exclusive

Feb 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love

Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love

Feb 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Adani Group companies have been facing a rout on stock exchanges following allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Group companies have faced a cumulative loss of over $100 billion in the past one week as an aftermath.


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to Network18 clarified that the exposure of both SBI and LIC, who rank among India's largest financial institutions, are well within permissible limits.

Soon after, India's largest lender, State Bank of India told CNBC-TV18 in a post earnings interaction that the bank's total exposure to the Adani Group stands at Rs 27,000 crore or 0.8 percent of the overall book. Chairman Dinesh Khara also said that he sees no challenges to the conglomerates' debt servicing abilities.
Another state-run lender, Bank of Baroda told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that exposure to the Adani Group does not rank among the bank's top 10 exposures. MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha said that 30 percent of the bank's exposure is backed by joint ventures with PSU Companies.
Atul Kumar Goel of Punjab National Bank said that the bank's total exposure to the group is around Rs 7,000 crore, of which Rs 6,300 crore is funded exposure. Goel further said that there is no worry pertaining to these accounts. PNB has an exposure of Rs 2,500 crore for the airports business.
In another statement to the exchanges, private lender Axis Bank clarified that their total outstanding as percentage of net advances to Adani Group companies stood at only 0.94 percent as of December 2022

Fund-based outstanding as percentage of net advances was 0.29 percent, non-fund based outstanding as percentage of net advances was 0.58 percent, and investments as percentage of net advances was 0.07 percent, the private lender said.

Another private lender, IndusInd Bank clarified on the day of the Union Budget that their total loan outstanding towards the Adani Group is 0.49 percent of the bank's loan book. The total non-fund outstanding was 0.85 percent of the loan book, while loan outstanding against fixed deposits is 0.2 percent of the loan book.
In an attempt to further allay investor concerns, Adani Group promoters prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

adani groupAdani group companies

Previous Article

Hindalco among top losers on Nifty 50 after weak Novelis results

Next Article

Grasim Industries board inducts Ananya and Aryaman Birla as directors

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X