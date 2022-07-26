    Home

    Gautam Adani spells out expansion plans to shareholders at AGM

    Gautam Adani, who has recently risen to the fourth position among the richest people in the world, laid out the conglomerate's roadmap at the Annual General Meeting. Here are the key takeaways.

    Addressing shareholders at the Adani Enterprises Annual General Meeting (AGM), company chairman and founder, Gautam Adani, who has recently risen to the fourth richest in the world, laid out the conglomerate's roadmap.
    Adani complimented the Indian government for the focused push on renewable energy saying that India has seen a 125 percent increase in capital investment in the sector.
    The last financial year (FY22) for a breakout year for the Adani Group and the chairman said that the growth push would continue.
    "We have not slowed down on investments and believe that diversified business position us well," he said.
    'Platform Of Platforms'
    The Adani Group is one of India’s largest integrated infrastructure businesses and this has been made possible over the last two decades by an aggressive expansion into adjacent businesses, according to the chairman.
    The group is now an integrated 'platform of platforms, according to Adani, that combines an energy platform with a logistics platform.
    Expansion Plans
    Adani will look to spread its wings internationally further in this calendar year, according to the chairman.
    "Several foreign governments are now approaching us to work in their geographies and help build their infrastructure. Therefore, in 2022, we also laid the foundation to seek a broader expansion beyond India’s boundaries," Adani explained.
    On Holcim Acquisition
    Gautam Adani said that after the acquisition of Holcim India's assets (ACC and Ambuja Cements) the group is now the second largest cement manufacturer in India. "This is a classic example of our adjacency-based business model at work," he said.
    Other businesses
    The group's, according to Adani, market capitalisation has crossed $200 billion.
    "We have become the largest airport operator in the country in last year. The successful Adani Wilmar IPO has helped in making the company the largest FMCG company in the country," said Adani.
    A quick check of the growth rate in the last fiscal
    • The utility portfolio grew by 26%.
    • The transport and logistics portfolio grew by 19%
    • FMCG portfolio grew by 34
    • Adani Enterprises (incubator business) grew by 45%
      Edited by : Abhishek Jha
      First Published:  IST
      Previous Article

      India's mega 5G spectrum auction underway with Reliance Jio, Adani among major bidders

      Next Article

      Sonata Software board approves issue of 1:3 bonus

