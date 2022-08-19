Adani Group gets Sebi approval to acquire Holcim's stake in ACC and Ambuja

By CNBCTV18.com

The Adani Group has reportedly received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) nod for the $3.8-billion open offer for Ambuja Cements and ACC, as per a Bloomberg report. Billionaire Gautam Adani-led diversified group has made offers of Rs 385 per share for Ambuja Cements and Rs 2,300 a share for ACC.

The SEBI approval for the deal comes after last week the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its approval for the deal.

In a tweet on Friday, the watchdog said it has approved the "acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments, Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment".

In May, Adani Group announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India — Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd. Along with it, Adani Group had made an open offer to both the companies' public shareholders to acquire a 26 percent stake each in the firm.

CCI also approved Endeavour's open offer for further acquisition of stake purchases of up to 26 percent stake each in Ambuja Cements and ACC. Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from CCI which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

ACC Ltd shares closed at Rs 2,349 climbing 1.02 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Shares of Ambuja cement hit a nine-month high at Rs 425.25 and gained 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock closed at Rs 417, an up of 2.01. Adani Enterprises declined by 0.8 per cent and closed at Rs 3,127 on the BSE.