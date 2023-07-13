Adani Green Energy posts healthy first quarter operational update

The sale of energy rose 70 percent year on year to 6,023 mn units in Q1 FY24 versus 3,550 mn units in Q1 FY23, backed by robust capacity addition.

Adani Green Energy in the first quarter of FY24 increased its operational capacity by 43 percent year on year to 8,316 MW, with addition of 1,750 MW solar–wind Hybrid power plants in Rajasthan, 212 MW solar plant in Rajasthan and 554 MW wind power plant in Gujarat.

