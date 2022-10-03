    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Adani Green Energy forms three new step down subsidiary companies for renewable energy business

    Adani Green Energy forms three new step down subsidiary companies for renewable energy business

    Adani Green Energy forms three new step down subsidiary companies for renewable energy business
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The names of three new subsidiary companies are Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Six, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Limited and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Seven Limited.

    Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business. In a statement on Monday, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited is its own subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries.
    "Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated 3 new subsidiaries. The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy," it said.
    The names of three new subsidiary companies are Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Six, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Limited and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Seven Limited.
    The subsidiaries were incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on October 3, 2022 and are yet to commence its business operations.
    Also read: Energy transition is on top of the list in Adani Group's strategic direction, says Gautam Adani
    Adani Green Energy adani group renewable energy

