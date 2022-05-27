Adani Enterprises to acquire 50% stake in Bengaluru-based General Aeronautics

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Friday said its wholly-owned arm, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, will acquire a 50 percent stake in Bengaluru-based General Aeronautics Private Ltd.

"We would like to inform you that Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited has signed definitive agreement to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited on May 27, 2022," Adani Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

The deal will be completed by July 31, 2022, Adani Enterprises said in the filing.

General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, India, and incorporated in2016. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision- farming, and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.