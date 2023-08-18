Adani Enterprises Share Price: Market capitalisation back above Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time in three months

Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index on Friday. The stock gained as much as 7.5 percent in intraday trade to Rs 2,665.95.

Today's surge took the company's market capitalisation back above the mark of Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time since May this year. The stock had reclaimed the Rs 2 lakh crore market cap mark in April.

Shares of Adani Enterprises had seen a sharp correction from its record high of Rs 4,190 in December last year after a report from Hindenburg Research in January. Shares of the flagship company of the Adani Group fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1,017 on February 3 this year and have recovered since then.

Today's surge on Adani Enterprises also comes on the back of volumes that are more than triple its 20-day average.

Stocks of Adani Group companies have seen a sharp surge in trade on Friday, adding over Rs 65,000 crore in market capitalisation, and taking the overall group market capitalisation back above the Rs 11 lakh crore mark for the first time in February this year.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are off the day's high but continue to trade over 4 percent higher at Rs 2,583.1. The stock is still down 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.