Adani Group stocks rise as two companies plan on raising funds

The fund raising may happen through the issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities.
The fund raising may happen through the issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities.
The notification added that the company would weigh raising funds through all permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted by regulatory laws.
In February this year, Adani Enterprises had withdrawn its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), following a steep erosion in stock price after a report by US-based Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.
Adani Enterprises reported a 26 percent year-on-year jump in its revenue for the March quarter to Rs 31,346 crore. Operating profit, or EBITDA rose to Rs 3,586 crore from Rs 1,264 crore last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct
May 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: An aviation veteran's take on what does it take for an airline to revive
May 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: BJP and Congress in tight race, but will JDS be the king maker? — what pollsters say
May 10, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Exit Polls Results LIVE | India Today-Axis My India predicts clear win for Congress, BJP still hopeful
May 10, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read