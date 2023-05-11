Adani Group stocks rise as two companies plan on raising funds

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAdani Group stocks rise as two companies plan on raising funds

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 12:04:29 PM IST (Published)

The fund raising may happen through the issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities.

Shares of Adani Group companies are trading with gains between 1-5 percent on Thursday after the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises announced plans to raise funds.

In an exchange announcement on Wednesday, Adani Enterprises said that it will hold a board meeting on Saturday, May 13 to consider raising funds by tapping the equity markets.

The notification added that the company would weigh raising funds through all permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted by regulatory laws.

In addition to Adani Enterprises, another group company - Adani Green Energy will also hold a board meeting on May 13 to consider raising funds.

In February this year, Adani Enterprises had withdrawn its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), following a steep erosion in stock price after a report by US-based Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

Adani Enterprises reported a 26 percent year-on-year jump in its revenue for the March quarter to Rs 31,346 crore. Operating profit, or EBITDA rose to Rs 3,586 crore from Rs 1,264 crore last year.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, trading 5.1 percent higher at Rs 1,988.75.
