Adani Group stocks rise as two companies plan on raising funds

The fund raising may happen through the issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities.
Shares of Adani Group companies are trading with gains between 1-5 percent on Thursday after the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises announced plans to raise funds.
In an exchange announcement on Wednesday, Adani Enterprises said that it will hold a board meeting on Saturday, May 13 to consider raising funds by tapping the equity markets.
