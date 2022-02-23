Adani Enterprises divests stake in DC Development Hyderabad, NDCL

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday announced divestment of its entire stake in DC Development Hyderabad Pvt Ltd and Naida Data Center (NDCL) to AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd. Consequently, DC Development Hyderabad and NDCL have ceased to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, Adani Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

"The company has divested its 100 percent stake in DC Development Hyderabad Private Ltd and Naida Data Center Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) companies on 22nd February, 2022 to AdaniConnex Private Limited," the filing said.

AdaniConnex is 50 percent joint venture company of AEL with EdgeConneX Europe B.V.