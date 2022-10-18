Adani Enterprises defence arm to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Adani Enterprises ended at Rs 3,285.00, up by Rs 72.90, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday, October 18, said its arm Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

Air Works is India's biggest and most highly-diversified independent MRO (maintenance repair and operations) with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities and has developed extensive operational capabilities within the country for key defence and aerospace platforms.

"From the first P-8I aircraft Phase 32 checks to Phase 48 checks and MRO on the landing gear of the Indian Air Force’s 737 VVIP aircraft, Air Works undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft from its EASA and DGCA-certified facilities at Mumbai, Delhi, Hosur and Kochi," ADSTL said.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "Air Works has impeccable proven capabilities and over its 70-year aviation legacy has successfully delivered several India-first and industry-first projects. Combine this with the Adani Group's capabilities and what we get is an entity that truly represents what an Atmanirbhar Bharat in a critical sector should look like."

D. Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO at Air Works Group, said India has the potential to become the MRO hub for the region across defence and civil aircraft. It is a wonderful opportunity for Air Works and its employees to be subsumed under Adani Defence & Aerospace platform.

"The government’s policy measures and initiatives, including the convergence of civil and defence MRO, would create economies of scale and huge employment opportunities," he added.

Established in 1951, Air Works Group is the preferred MRO partner for global aviation OEMs, aircraft owners/ operators (including fixed wing & rotary wing), lessors, airlines and the Indian defence services, offering a host of services including MRO and heavy checks, line maintenance, cabin and interior refurbishment, exterior finishing and painting, avionics upgrades, integrations and retrofits, end-of-lease/ redelivery checks, maintenance training (CAR 147), and asset management services to domestic and international clients.