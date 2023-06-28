Adani Enterprises, Adani Green see large trades worth over Rs 4,000 crore - Stocks react

1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index after the stock saw large trades taking place in early trading on Wednesday.

Data from the exchanges said that 1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.

Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not yet known.

A similar large deal was also seen in Adani Green Energy, where 4.8 crore shares or 3 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands. Shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 930 apiece, taking the total size to Rs 4,412 crore.

Buyers and sellers in this transaction are not known as well.

Shares of Adani Green Energy are trading with losses of nearly 4 percent. The stock is down for the second day in a row.

All other Adani Group companies - Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, ACC, Ambuja Cements and NDTV are trading with gains between 1-3 percent on Wednesday.

The overall market capitalisation of the Adani Group companies is hovering around the Rs 10 lakh crore mark after falling below it for the first time in a month on June 23. It has recovered more than 50 percent from the Hindenburg saga lows.