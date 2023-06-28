Adani Enterprises, Adani Green see large trades worth over Rs 4,000 crore - Stocks react

1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.
Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index after the stock saw large trades taking place in early trading on Wednesday.
Data from the exchanges said that 1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.
Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not yet known.
A similar large deal was also seen in Adani Green Energy, where 4.8 crore shares or 3 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands. Shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 930 apiece, taking the total size to Rs 4,412 crore.
Buyers and sellers in this transaction are not known as well.
Shares of Adani Green Energy are trading with losses of nearly 4 percent. The stock is down for the second day in a row.
All other Adani Group companies - Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, ACC, Ambuja Cements and NDTV are trading with gains between 1-3 percent on Wednesday.
The overall market capitalisation of the Adani Group companies is hovering around the Rs 10 lakh crore mark after falling below it for the first time in a month on June 23. It has recovered more than 50 percent from the Hindenburg saga lows.
In an interaction with CNBC Asia earlier this month, Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners, who invested nearly Rs 15,000 crore in Adani Group companies earlier this year said that he sees a lot of opportunities in the congolmerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani. He also said that there is less political risk in the story than perceived, and that Adani has the best infrastructure assets in India.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors
Jun 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read
National Insurance Awareness Day | Aviva India CEO's tips on five impactful habits that can help reduce risk of escalating medical cost
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read