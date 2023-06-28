CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeAdani Enterprises, Adani Green see large trades worth over Rs 4,000 crore Stocks react News

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green see large trades worth over Rs 4,000 crore - Stocks react

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green see large trades worth over Rs 4,000 crore - Stocks react
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 10:00:20 AM IST (Published)

1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index after the stock saw large trades taking place in early trading on Wednesday.

Live TV

Loading...

Data from the exchanges said that 1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.
Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not yet known.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X