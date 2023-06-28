Adani Enterprises, Adani Green see large trades worth over Rs 4,000 crore - Stocks react

1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index after the stock saw large trades taking place in early trading on Wednesday.

Live TV

Loading...

Data from the exchanges said that 1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, totalling to nearly 1.6 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in the transaction. Shares exchanged hands at a price of Rs 2,300 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 4,130 crore.

Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not yet known.