AESL's announcement comes as part of the USD 700 million revolving project finance facility, which was established back in October 2021 to support its growing portfolio of transmission assets. The Platform Infrastructure Financing Framework ensures a continuous flow of capital for AESL's future ventures by allowing projects to access funds repaid by other ventures within the portfolio.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully securing financial closure for its ambitious USD one billion green High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link project. This strategic endeavor is poised to amplify the 'greening' of the Mumbai Grid, empowering the metropolis with an increased supply of renewable energy to meet its escalating electricity demands.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL, underscored the importance of this endeavor, stating, "This link is the need of the hour for the city and will support its growth aspirations. It showcases our commitment to offering Mumbai a brighter and greener future. The project will help accelerate the city’s decarbonization and its net zero journey."

In a press release, AESL elaborated on the vital context for this undertaking. As Mumbai's electricity demand is forecasted to surge to 5,000 MW by FY25, surpassing the present peak demand of 4,000 MW, the imperative for innovative solutions becomes evident. The existing transmission corridors within the city are grappling with capacity constraints, and with a mere 1,800 MW of embedded generation capacity, bolstering the grid's resilience has become paramount.

Enter the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission link, which emerges as a potent solution by interconnecting the state and national grids. By injecting an additional 1,000 MW of renewable energy into Mumbai's intricate network, this link aims to establish an unwavering power supply, ensuring a future marked by uninterrupted energy access.

Further it has made a commitment to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 percent by 2027.

The 80 km project is set to bring technological advancement to Mumbai. The construction phase of the project is going to begin in October 2023, read the release.