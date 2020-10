Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has announced an extension in the interest-free EMI facility to let the customers pay their bills and avoid inconvenience in the power supply.

The AEML customers who could not avail of these services earlier can do so now by registering at the AEML kiosk, website, call center, customer care center.

The limited EMI-free facility will start from October 23 and last till October 30. All AEML customers can avail themselves of three interest-free EMIs to clear their outstanding payments.

Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, Adani Electricity, said, “Ensuring maximum benefit to our consumers, during these distressing times, we have extended our interest-free EMI option for the current month only. The previous EMI option has received a very positive response across our consumer base and this decision has been undertaken to meet their present needs and requirements.”

The decision to extend the interest-free EMI was followed by the major gird failure that led to a power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The outage delayed college exams and stranded local train passengers.