Adani companies sell Rs 15,446-crore stake to US-based GQC Partners

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 2, 2023 6:57:17 PM IST (Published)

The investments by the global equity investment firm were made in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

The Adani Group on Thursday, March 2, said GQG Partners, a leading US-based global equity investment boutique, has completed Rs 15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) investment in a portfolio of Adani companies.

The investments were made in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).


This makes GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure. Jefferies India Private Ltd acted as the sole broker for the transaction.

Also Read: Adani group denies reports of $3 billion loan from sovereign fund

Rajiv Jain, Chairman, and CIO of GQG Partners, said, "I am excited to have initiated positions in the Adani companies. Adani companies own and operate some of the largest and most important infrastructure assets throughout India and around the world. Gautam Adani is widely regarded as among the best entrepreneurs of his generation."

GQG is one of the world's leading global and emerging market investors with exceptional long-term track records. GQG Partners manages more than AUD$130 billion ($$92 billion) in client assets as of January 31, 2023.

Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, said the company is delighted to complete this landmark transaction with GQG. We value GQG’s role as a strategic investor in our infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics and Energy Transition.

Winner of the Global Equity Manager of the Year from Morningstar Australia, GQG is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is majority owned by its employees.

Also Read: Kalpataru Power selected among preferred proponents for key Australia project

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in New York, London, Seattle, and Sydney, the firm strives for excellence at all levels of its organization through a commitment to independent thinking, continual growth, cultural integrity, and deep knowledge of the markets.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
