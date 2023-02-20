Adani cement plants in Himachal end deadlock, to reopen from Feb 21

The cement plants will resume operations after a 67-day deadlock over freight charges. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,619.55, down by Rs 102.20, or 5.94 percent on the BSE.

The Adani Group on Monday, February 20, said its cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan districts of Himachal Pradesh will resume operations from February 21 after a 67-day deadlock over freight charges finally ended today (February 20).

The cement management and unions' representatives agreed on the new freight rate of Rs 10.30 per km per quintal for single axle and Rs 9.30 per km per quintal for multi-axle trucks.

Earlier, the rates were Rs 11.41 for ACC's Gagal and Rs 10.58 for Ambuja Cements' Darlaghat units. The new freight rates are 10-12 percent lower than earlier ones.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur district) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by the Adani Group have closed operations due to a dispute over freight charges.

The Adani Group closed these plants on December 14, citing high transportation costs. There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the two cement plants and their grounding has hit the livelihood of thousands of families.

