Adani businesses are robust, says GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain, dismissing Hindenburg's charges

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 8:44:21 PM IST (Updated)

Justifying the Rs 15,446-crore investment in four Adani Group firms, Jain said they had done their due diligence and had gotten consistent feedback from bankers despite Hindenburg research's allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Dismissing the allegations of fraud and manipulation in Adani group companies as political taint, GQG Partners Chairman Rajiv Jain said that the underlying businesses of the conglomerate are extremely robust.

Justifying the Rs 15,446-crore investment in four Adani Group firms as a reaction to an opportunity, Jain said they had done their due diligence and had gotten "consistent feedback" from bankers after a report by US-based shortseller Hindenburg research accused the Adani group companies of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, causing an over $100 billion rout in stock market.
“If you look at the underlying business, the underlying businesses are extremely robust. So, these are, in my opinion, kind of irreplaceable assets, the cash flow is fine, the debt levels are perfectly normal for a utility business,” Jain told CNBC’s Seema Mody in an interview.
On the allegations against the conglomerate, he said: “The disconnect is quite dramatic. And I think there seem to be a little bit of sort of political taint in this rather than sort of fundamental bottom up aspect of it.”
Refusing to give in to the allegation of stock manipulation, he pointed out that Adani stocks started rising after the group acquired the Mumbai airport, where capacity was expected to double in the coming years.
Besides, he noted that the deregulation on the power side has helped the stocks rise dramatically.
Jain denied having met Gautam Adani, but said GQG Partners does keep a tab on him. He also said that the investment in the Adani group companies was a long-term one even though the growth is going to be a bit slower.
A mid-to-high kind of compounding is very doable, said the founder of the $92 billion investment company, adding that there are still more privatisations that are yet to happen which will propel Adani to become a leader.
On the offshore funding into Adani group companies, Jain said: “Almost every asset management company and private equity or venture capital goes through Mauritius. That's a known fact.”
“There are 35 million open court cases. They probably have hundreds if not thousands of open court cases. So the allegations are part of what happens in the Indian corporate landscape. And it's easier to sue to sue somebody than to buy a bottle of beer in some of the states,” Jain said.
However, he affirmed that they were taking a big bet on India because of the pace of reforms.
“If you look at the construction activity on the roads and railroads, (they are) running at 5x of pre-2014. So you've seen significant ramp up. The ease of doing business has improved quite significantly. So we believe that over the long run, the growth could continue to surprise the upside at the corporate earnings level,” he said.
Also read:
 Adani Group lenders see relief rally as group promoters raise money from GQG Partners
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 7:57 PM IST
