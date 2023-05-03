Adani auditor resigns citing 'pre-occupation' in Hindenburg aftermath

On January 24, Hindenburg Research published a report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation, and money laundering against the Adani group. The report also questioned the 'tiny' size and competence of the auditing firms responsible for overseeing the conglomerate.

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Wednesday, May 3, announced that a chartered accountancy firm based in Ahmedabad has resigned from its position within the company, citing "pre-occupation" as the reason for its departure. The appointment of this particular firm had previously been questioned by a US short seller, Hindenburg, in a critical report regarding the conglomerate run by Gautam Adani, a billionaire businessman.

Earlier, on January 24, Hindenburg Research published a report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation, and money laundering against the Adani group. The report also questioned the size and competence of the auditing firms responsible for overseeing the conglomerate.

According to Hindenburg, the auditing firm responsible for overseeing Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, and Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas retailer, is a "tiny firm" called Shah Dhandharia.