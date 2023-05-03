Breaking News
Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank president
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAdani auditor resigns citing 'pre occupation' in Hindenburg aftermath

Adani auditor resigns citing 'pre-occupation' in Hindenburg aftermath

Adani auditor resigns citing 'pre-occupation' in Hindenburg aftermath
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 3, 2023 8:22:35 PM IST (Published)

On January 24, Hindenburg Research published a report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation, and money laundering against the Adani group. The report also questioned the 'tiny' size and competence of the auditing firms responsible for overseeing the conglomerate.

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Wednesday, May 3, announced that a chartered accountancy firm based in Ahmedabad has resigned from its position within the company, citing "pre-occupation" as the reason for its departure. The appointment of this particular firm had previously been questioned by a US short seller, Hindenburg, in a critical report regarding the conglomerate run by Gautam Adani, a billionaire businessman.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Earlier, on January 24, Hindenburg Research published a report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation, and money laundering against the Adani group. The report also questioned the size and competence of the auditing firms responsible for overseeing the conglomerate.
Also read: SEBI seeks 6-month extension from SC to probe Adani Group on Hindenburg allegations
According to Hindenburg, the auditing firm responsible for overseeing Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, and Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas retailer, is a "tiny firm" called Shah Dhandharia.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X