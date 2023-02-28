Adani arm Mundra Aluminium named preferred bidder for Odisha bauxite block

The Kutrumali bauxite block in Odisha has geological reserves of 128 million tonnes (MT). Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,364.05, up by Rs 169.85, or 14.22 percent on the BSE
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Tuesday, February 28, said its arm Mundra Aluminium Ltd has been declared as the preferred bidder for the Kutrumali bauxite block by the Odisha government.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Also, a letter of intent dated February 27, 2023, has been issued to Mundra Aluminium Ltd by the Odisha government in respect of the following mineral block in Odisha.
Mundra Aluminium Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, incorporated with the objective of carrying out the business of mining, refining, smelting, development, production and operations of bauxite, alumina and aluminium.
The Kutrumali bauxite block has geological reserves of 128 million tonnes (MT). The said block lies in the Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha.