Adani arm Mundra Aluminium named preferred bidder for Odisha bauxite block

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,364.05, up by Rs 169.85, or 14.22 percent on the BSE

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Tuesday, February 28, said its arm Mundra Aluminium Ltd has been declared as the preferred bidder for the Kutrumali bauxite block by the Odisha government.

Also, a letter of intent dated February 27, 2023, has been issued to Mundra Aluminium Ltd by the Odisha government in respect of the following mineral block in Odisha.

Mundra Aluminium Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, incorporated with the objective of carrying out the business of mining, refining, smelting, development, production and operations of bauxite, alumina and aluminium.

The Kutrumali bauxite block has geological reserves of 128 million tonnes (MT). The said block lies in the Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha.