Ad-tech company Affinity acquires acquires German consumer engagement platform

Affinity, a multinational ad-tech company, has announced that it has completed 100 percent acquisition of Opinary GmbH, a consumer engagement media tech company based in Berlin. The transaction, which was finalised on July 18, 2023, was funded through a mix of equity and cash with backing from venture capitalists like Project A and Trafo. Affinity said in a press release.

This acquisition marks Affinity's foray into the European market. The company currently has a presence in India, the US, the UK, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and Brazil.

As per the terms of the acquisition, the co-founders of Opinary, Cornelius Frey and Pia Frey and the entire team will now become part of Affinity, which currently has 400 employees.

Lucas Roh, co-founder, and Chairman of Affinity Global Inc., said, "We found the right DNA match with Opinary in terms of product, vision, and team. This first acquisition is an exciting milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to driving smart and industry-leading solutions, and delivering exceptional value to our clients across the globe."

In the press release, Affinity claimed that it has grown organically at an 85 percent compounded annual growth rate over the last four years. Its advertising networks drive over $2 billion in commercial transactions annually for 2,000 advertisers, it further said.