Acko Completes ESOP liquidity program worth $2 million

Insurtech start-up, Acko concluded its first employee stock (ESOP) liquidity program worth $2 Million yesterday.

Under this liquidity program, eligible employees were given the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs. Employees who have completed three years with the company as of December 31st, 2020 were eligible to liquidate anywhere between 40 to 100 percent of their vested ESOPs, depending on their overall stock allocation. Former employees who had completed three years with the company were also eligible to participate in this program.

This ESOP Liquidity Program is sponsored by Acko out of its operational capital. The company says the objective of this first liquidity event is to deliver a meaningful return to the organization’s early employees.

“We have completed 3 years of operations with one year of pandemic uncertainty. Throughout this period, our people remained our pillar of strength. Some of them had joined even before the company received its license. The company is humbled by this unwavering trust and it was time for us to deliver on their sentiments including the value that they have created by building Acko. Former employees were therefore also included basis their eligibility. This liquidity is not linked to an external strategic or funding round, it is just an extension of the company's commitment towards wealth creation. Employee’s growth should be directly proportional to the company’s growth and should be real and not just on paper” said Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder, Acko.

Ackoalso runs a Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) that allocates stock options to every employee by default, which fosters a risk-sharing and rewarding work culture. Acko intends to continue this trend of ESOP monetization with every stage of the company's growth.

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, Acko executes primarily through a digital platform with no offline hassles - zero paperwork from purchase, claims to renewals. The company uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing traditional products, allowing for favourable risk selection and exceptional underwriting. Acko also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation etc in partnership with 18+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company.

In a span of 24 months of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 60 million unique customers and issued 800 insurance policies.​