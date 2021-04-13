  • SENSEX
Acko Completes ESOP liquidity program worth $2 million

Updated : April 13, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Under this liquidity program, eligible employees were given the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs.
Employees who have completed three years with the company as of December 31st, 2020 were eligible to liquidate anywhere between 40 to 100 percent of their vested ESOPs.
In a span of 24 months of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 60 million unique customers.
