Accenture shares decline 5 percent after revenue guidance cut

Accenture has posted an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of $3.19 on revenue of $16.6 billion, above the expected $3.01 profit per share on revenue of $16.49 billion.

Accenture shares have seen a decline of 5 percent in pre-market after it lowered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast range. Revenue for the fiscal is now seen growing 8-9 percent against an earlier forecast of 8-10 percent growth.

It also now bakes in 2-6 percent constant currency growth in Q4 against the 6-10 percent growth implied in prior guidance. For this quarter, Accenture sees revenue at $16.05 billion against the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion.

Sales increased 2.5 percent year-over-year as revenue from the communications, media, and technology segments fell 16 percent year-on-year. The CMT business has seen a decline of 8 percent year-on-year as strategy and consulting segments have seen growth lower than expectations.

Speaking post the earnings, Accenture said CMT business is unlikely to see growth in the guided range for at least the near term. Also, North America, which grew 2 percent year-on-year this quarter, is expected to be flat next quarter. Cloud momentum continued with double-digit growth. Managed Services continue to grow in double digits.

"Expect double-digit growth in managed services and expect consulting to decline in Q4 as well," Accenture said.

On order bookings , Accenture said, "Clients are holding on to small stuff while continuing to spend on large transformation projects. It will take some time to turn around. Booking is expected to be the same in Q4 as we did in Q3 with the same breakup."

In the third quarter, it reported total bookings of $17.2 billion, a growth of 2 percent year-on-year in $ and 4 percent in local currency.