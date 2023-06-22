Accenture shares decline 5 percent after revenue guidance cut

Accenture has posted an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of $3.19 on revenue of $16.6 billion, above the expected $3.01 profit per share on revenue of $16.49 billion.

Accenture shares have seen a decline of 5 percent in pre-market after it lowered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast range. Revenue for the fiscal is now seen growing 8-9 percent against an earlier forecast of 8-10 percent growth.

It also now bakes in 2-6 percent constant currency growth in Q4 against the 6-10 percent growth implied in prior guidance. For this quarter, Accenture sees revenue at $16.05 billion against the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion.

