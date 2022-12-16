Accenture Q1 FY23 preview: What to expect and why it matters for Indian IT companies

Indian IT giants like Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL tech keep a close eye on Accenture earnings because the earnings of US-based IT company are often seen as an indicator of the performance of the Indian IT sector.

US-based IT giant Accenture is set to release its financial earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2023. The IT services firm follows a September-August financial year. According to Zack Equity research, the quarter’s revenue for Accenture is estimated to be $15.6 billion. This indicates a 4.1 percent growth from the corresponding period a year ago.

For the earnings per share (EPS), the Zacks Consensus estimate predicts that to be at $2.91 per share, implying 4.7 percent growth from the same period a year ago. For their last quarter, Accenture reported earnings of $2.60 per share — beating EPS estimates by 1.90 percent. In the preceding three quarters, too, Accenture beat EPS estimates, but the margin has been reducing, as per NYSE data given below.

Quarter EPS Beat estimates by Q4 2022 2.6 1.09% Q3 2022 2.9 2.77% Q2 2022 2.54 7.35% Q1 2022 2.78 5.79%

Despite revenue being estimated to grow, experts say the company could see an impact due to the currency volatility, which was seen in the last quarter.

Impact of currency volatility on Accenture

In the financial results for the fourth quarter, Accenture mentioned the guidance for the first quarter to be at $15.20-15.75 billion. The guidance, according to analysts worldwide, was lower than the estimates. The analysts' average estimate was $16.07 billion, as per data from Refinitiv.

The cut in guidance by Accenture was mostly due to IT spending reductions in the midst of August's unexpectedly hot inflation statistics and the effects of a stronger dollar.

Since Accenture's third-quarter results, currency headwinds have gotten worse, with the US dollar at a two-decade high versus a basket of currencies and up over almost 17 percent so far in 2022 rate rises by the US Federal Reserve and increased geopolitical concerns.

This has already impacted firms with significant overseas operations including Microsoft, Salesforce and IBM. With quarterly financial results for the companies going down or being below the estimates resulting in companies cost-cutting by measures like layoffs.

Profits for IT companies that convert foreign currencies into dollars are often badly impacted by a strong currency. For the first time since mid-2002, the dollar index, which compares the dollar's value to a basket of six currencies, including the yen, euro, and sterling, in September reached a high of 111.79. Currently, the dollar index is at 103.940.

Accenture, too, mentioned in its earning call for the last quarter that the forecast reflects the assumption of about 8.5 percent negative foreign-exchange impact.

Why are Accenture earnings important for India?

Indian IT giants like Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL tech keep a close eye on Accenture's quarterly results because the earnings of US-based IT company are often seen as an indicator of the performance of the Indian IT sector. Accenture also outsources a lot of work from Indian IT companies; hence, its results are always on the radar.

Accenture’s results on guidance for cloud adoption also open up further opportunities for Indian IT companies and provide a sustained demand environment.

Meanwhile global brokerage firm Nomura has estimated slow down for Indian IT sector in 2023. "While tech adoption continues to rise across industries, we expect a slowdown in the next 12 months compared to the past two years of strong spends… Our FY24F revenue estimates are lower than consensus numbers,” brokerage firm Nomura said in its latest report.