Homebusiness newscompanies news

Limited re-rating triggers for Indian IT in the near-term, analysts say post Accenture results

Limited re-rating triggers for Indian IT in the near-term, analysts say post Accenture results

3 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 19, 2022 10:18:42 AM IST (Updated)

Infosys is the only buy recommendation for Citi within the IT space.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Momentumisers: Can Balrampur Chini continue to extend its sweet rally?

Next Article

Larsen and Toubro, CPP to sell joint venture company to Edelweiss infrastructure fund