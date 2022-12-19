Limited re-rating triggers for Indian IT in the near-term, analysts say post Accenture results

Infosys is the only buy recommendation for Citi within the IT space.

Analysts see limited re-rating triggers for Indian IT companies like TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and its peers, despite strong quarterly results from Accenture on Friday. They have maintained their cautious stances on the demand outlook and also believe that revenue growth estimates in financial year 2024 may see downward revisions.

Accenture reported its first quarter financial year 2023 results on Friday. Revenue growth of 15 percent was ahead of the company's guidance of 10-14 percent. Deal bookings declined to $16.2 billion, from $18.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Despite the strong quarter, the company maintained its full-year revenue guidance of 8-11 percent. For Indian IT companies, the results imply rising caution among clients with a focus on cost optimisation projects.

Here is a look at what analysts had to say on Accenture's results and their read through on Indian IT companies:

Nirmal Bang

believes that Accenture did not increase its guidance despite a strong quarter. It is witnessing delays in decision-making and changes in the pace of spending. It expects a slowdown in short cycle deals to have a negative impact, particularly for tier-II IT companies. At current valuations, the brokerage advises an underweight stance on Indian IT, with a preference for tier-I companies over tier-II.

Morgan Stanley sees limited triggers for re-rating of Indian IT companies in the near-term. It sees two ways of reading Accenture's results - one is the fact that the company has maintained its guidance despite the macro uncertainty while the flip side is that maintaining guidance despite a strong quarter implies a sharper deceleration in the coming quarters.

Citi says that Accenture's commentary on double-digit growth on the outsourcing business is mostly in the price of Indian IT stocks. The brokerage remains cautious due to a tough macro environment. It expects near-term growth implications for Indian IT companies due to a slowdown in deal TCV growth compared to last year. Infosys is their only "buy" in the sector.

However, CLSA expects a positive read through for Indian IT companies due to Accenture's results. The consulting businesses are likely to remain weak due to the macro headwinds but managed services will likely remain strong. Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and LTIMindtree are their top picks.