homebusiness Newscompanies News

Accel, Tiger Global planning to sell stake in Flipkart to Walmart

Accel, Tiger Global planning to sell stake in Flipkart to Walmart

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 26, 2023 6:06:28 PM IST (Published)

Private equity firms Accel India and Tiger Global are planning to sell their stake in Flipkart to its parent company Walmart for about $1.5 billion, according to an The Economic Times report on Thursday. 

Private equity firms Accel India and Tiger Global are planning to sell their stake in Flipkart to its parent company Walmart for about $1.5 billion, according to an The Economic Times report on Thursday.

Recommended Articles

View All

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Accel and Tiger Global, which were among the  first to invest in Flipkart, own 1 and 4 per cent stake respectively in the company.
ET quoted sources as saying that it was a significant moment for the two companies, “having taken an (early) bet on the company and now leading to another cash exit".
Walmart which holds a majority stake in Flipkart since 2018 when it bought shares for about $16 billion, would increase its shareholding in the company now.
The US-based company had announced plans to take Flipkart public and around April 2022, it was reported that the valuation was being set at around $60 billion-$70 billion to be listed in the US in 2023.
Flipkart India, the business to business arm of the e-commerce company, had in November 2022 reported a revenue jump of 34.5% to Rs 50,992 crore up from Rs 42,941 crore a year back.
Also read:
 Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AccelFlipkartTiger GlobalWalmart

Previous Article

Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs as part of $1billion cost savings plan

Next Article

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore