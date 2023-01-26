Accel, Tiger Global planning to sell stake in Flipkart to Walmart

Private equity firms Accel India and Tiger Global are planning to sell their stake in Flipkart to its parent company Walmart for about $1.5 billion, according to an The Economic Times report on Thursday.

Accel and Tiger Global, which were among the first to invest in Flipkart, own 1 and 4 per cent stake respectively in the company.

ET quoted sources as saying that it was a significant moment for the two companies, “having taken an (early) bet on the company and now leading to another cash exit".

Walmart which holds a majority stake in Flipkart since 2018 when it bought shares for about $16 billion, would increase its shareholding in the company now.

The US-based company had announced plans to take Flipkart public and around April 2022, it was reported that the valuation was being set at around $60 billion-$70 billion to be listed in the US in 2023.

Flipkart India, the business to business arm of the e-commerce company, had in November 2022 reported a revenue jump of 34.5% to Rs 50,992 crore up from Rs 42,941 crore a year back.

