Homebusiness newscompanies news

ACC promoter Ambuja Cements releases most of the pledged shares in the company

ACC promoter Ambuja Cements releases most of the pledged shares in the company

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COMNov 23, 2022 1:39 PM IST (Published)

Post the release of the pledged shares, only 40,51,465 shares (2.16 percent stake) are pledged with the trustee.

Recommended Articles

View All

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

IST2 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Adani group owned- ACC on Wednesday said that its promoter entity, Ambuja Cements released a pledge of 50 percent equity on November 19. After the release, the total promoter holding pledged with lenders has come down to 2.16 percent from 52.21 percent earlier.


According to a regulatory filing, Catalyst Trusteeship Limited released encumbrance on 9,39,84,120 shares or 50.05 percent stake on November 19.

Post the release of the pledged shares, only 40,51,465 shares (2.16 percent stake) are pledged with the trustee. The promoters had pledged a total of 52.21 percent or 98,035,585 shares.

ACC Promoters hold a total of 56.68 percent stake in the company while 43.32 percent stake is with public shareholders. Among promoters, Ambuja Cements holds a 50 percent stake in ACC.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group had pledged almost the entire $13 billion shareholding in ACC and Ambuja Cements after following the acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Ltd’s entire stake in two of India’s leading cement companies.

According to the regulatory filings, Adani group had encumbered its 63.15 percent stake in Ambuja Cements and 56.7 percent stake in ACC to the Hong Kong Branch of Deutsche Bank AG.

ACC has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.32 crore for the July-September quarter due to a steep rise in fuel costs. The company had posted a profit of Rs 450.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of ACC are trading little changed at Rs 2,464.15.

Also Read: Adani plans to double cement production capacity in Rajasthan with Rs 7,000 crore investment

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ACCacc ltdAmbuja Cements

Previous Article

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Next Article

Adani Enterprise shares slip as firm weighs FPO to raise up to $2.4 billion