Adani group owned- ACC on Wednesday said that its promoter entity, Ambuja Cements released a pledge of 50 percent equity on November 19. After the release, the total promoter holding pledged with lenders has come down to 2.16 percent from 52.21 percent earlier.

According to a regulatory filing, Catalyst Trusteeship Limited released encumbrance on 9,39,84,120 shares or 50.05 percent stake on November 19.

Post the release of the pledged shares, only 40,51,465 shares (2.16 percent stake) are pledged with the trustee. The promoters had pledged a total of 52.21 percent or 98,035,585 shares.

ACC Promoters hold a total of 56.68 percent stake in the company while 43.32 percent stake is with public shareholders. Among promoters, Ambuja Cements holds a 50 percent stake in ACC.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group had pledged almost the entire $13 billion shareholding in ACC and Ambuja Cements after following the acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Ltd’s entire stake in two of India’s leading cement companies.

According to the regulatory filings, Adani group had encumbered its 63.15 percent stake in Ambuja Cements and 56.7 percent stake in ACC to the Hong Kong Branch of Deutsche Bank AG.

ACC has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.32 crore for the July-September quarter due to a steep rise in fuel costs. The company had posted a profit of Rs 450.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.