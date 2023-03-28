English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAn aggressive Adani Cement can be negative for the industry, warn analysts

An aggressive Adani Cement can be negative for the industry, warn analysts

An aggressive Adani Cement can be negative for the industry, warn analysts
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nigel D'Souza  Mar 28, 2023 10:02:29 AM IST (Published)

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that there is still uncertainty over ACC and Ambuja's medium-term organic and inorganic expansion plans.

Aggressive moves from Adani Cement over expanding capacity will be negative for the entire industries, sector analysts have warned.

Recommended Articles

View All
"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments

"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

International Whiskey Day 2023: Indian single malts spice up heady mix

International Whiskey Day 2023: Indian single malts spice up heady mix

Mar 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The reason for this is that the industry has already been in a multi-year capacity addition cycle, and JPMorgan believes that the Adani group's reiteration of cement capex is a negative for incumbents.
Adani Group's cement companies - ACC and Ambuja Cements are holding roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong, where Ambuja highlighted various targets for itself over the next five years.
The company plans on increasing its capacity to 140 MT by 2028 from the current 68 MT. It also said that the capex required to fund the doubling of capacity would be worth Rs 46,000 crore, and internal accruals are sufficient for the same.
Ambuja Cements aims to improve its profit per tonne by Rs 300-400 for the next financial year. It plans on doing that courtesy the synergies with the Adani Group. However, analysts are not very convinced about this.
Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that there is still uncertainty over the company's medium-term organic and inorganic expansion plans. The firm further noted that there will be more clarity needed around the EBITDA per tonne improvement target for next year.
Also Read: Vinod Adani owns Ambuja Cements and ACC
Even JPMorgan called the assumptions "too optimistic." In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, JPMorgan India's Pinakin Parekh said that this has been an unusual quarter for cement stocks and that the industry is witnessing a one-of-a-kind capacity expansion cycle.
Parekh further said that while there usually is a price hike this time around, new capacity is putting a lid on the same. He also said that the industry has decent profitability and balancesheets are mostly underleveraged.
However, he clarified that this is not a period where regional preference will be a key factor to pick stocks within this space.
Shares of ACC are currently trading 0.4 percent lower, while those of Ambuja Cements are down 0.5 percent. Both stocks have declined 30 percent so far this year.
Also Read: Adani Group fully prepays $2.15 billion share backed financing ahead of deadline
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ACCAmbuja Cement

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X