AC prices will start rising in February, says Blue Star

Commodity prices are cooling off and the rupee is depreciating. This, in turn, might help the consumer durable sector in some spheres. However, it may take some time for things to translate on the ground and in retail prices.

“All the players will review the prices somewhere around February 2023,” said B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Blue Star believes that Diwali this time will bring a spark for the company as well. “The growth that is indicated there, we may even exceed that. It is probable,” Thiagarajan said.

Blue Star expects penetration in the room air-conditioner segment to rapidly increase in the near future. “I would expect the penetration from the current level of 7 percent to reach up 10 percent,” he said.

From 2003 onwards, air-conditioner consumption started moving up in the Indian market. The replacement market today is negligible. However, many units are coming for replacement. Close to around 1.5 million units will be coming up every year and the number will rapidly grow. “In around three years’ time, around 10-15 million will be the replacement market alone,” according to the company.

The company has been able to exceed the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 percent growth in the next three years.

The inventory level overall, including the raw material and components, would have substantially gone up because of the supply chain disruption and what needs to be planned for the season ahead.

“If it is 45-days inventory, we are ending up holding around 75-80 days of inventory,” he said.

Philip Capital had put out a note initiating a ‘buy’ call on Blue Star. Keeping a target price of Rs 1,451 on the stock. The brokerage firm expects revenue growth of 17 percent over the next three years and this will be led by market share gains across segments for Blue Star.

The commercial segment is expected to do well because there is a huge rush for executing the projects. There is the great speed with which these projects are being executed.

Room air-conditioners will be at pre-COVID levels. “15 percent of the revenue of the room air-conditioners should be coming in this particular quarter. The real pick-up should be from January onwards. So I don’t see demand drop,” he explained.

The company would like to be at a 15 percent market share from the current level of 10 percent by FY25. “In the coming years also we will maintain that goal of growing faster than the market,” he said.

