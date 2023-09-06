The Drug Controller General of India has issued an advisory on popular antacid Digene gel. The DCGI has issued an advisory to patients, healthcare professionals, wholesalers and distributors. The DCGI has asked patients and consumers to discontinue the use of the antacid gel manufactured at Abbott’s Goa plant due to safety concerns.

Advisory is in conjunction with Abbott voluntarily recalling Digene Gel antacid medicine manufactured at their Goa site due to isolated customer complaints on the gel colour being different, bitter in taste with a pungent odour. There have been no reports of patient health concerns.

The DCGI has asked doctors and healthcare professionals to carefully prescribe and educate their patients. All suspicious cases or any possible adverse events should be reported by them. Wholesalers and distributors have been asked to remove the impacted products from distribution. The DCGI has also asked all state regulators to keep a strict eye on movement, sale and distribution of the said drug products, draw samples of said product is in the market and initiate action where necessary.

An important advisory for patients. While the gel is impacted, Abbott has indicated other forms of Digene, such as tablets and stick packs are not impacted. Additionally, Digene Gel manufactured at the company’s other production site is not affected. It continues to be available and is available in sufficient quantities to meet current demand. ​