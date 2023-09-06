CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDrug regulator issues recall on Digene Gel manufactured at Abbott's Goa plant

Drug regulator issues recall on Digene Gel manufactured at Abbott's Goa plant

Advisory is in conjunction with Abbott voluntarily recalling Digene Gel antacid medicine manufactured at their Goa site due to isolated customer complaints on the gel colour being different, bitter in taste with a pungent odour.

Profile image

By Ekta Batra  Sept 6, 2023 12:10:15 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Drug regulator issues recall on Digene Gel manufactured at Abbott's Goa plant
The Drug Controller General of India has issued an advisory on popular antacid Digene gel. The DCGI has issued an advisory to patients, healthcare professionals, wholesalers and distributors. The DCGI has asked patients and consumers to discontinue the use of the antacid gel manufactured at Abbott’s Goa plant due to safety concerns.

Share Market Live


Advisory is in conjunction with Abbott voluntarily recalling Digene Gel antacid medicine manufactured at their Goa site due to isolated customer complaints on the gel colour being different, bitter in taste with a pungent odour. There have been no reports of patient health concerns.
Also Read: Indian study debunks heart attack risk linked to COVID-19 vaccines
The DCGI has asked doctors and healthcare professionals to carefully prescribe and educate their patients. All suspicious cases or any possible adverse events should be reported by them. Wholesalers and distributors have been asked to remove the impacted products from distribution. The DCGI has also asked all state regulators to keep a strict eye on movement, sale and distribution of the said drug products, draw samples of said product is in the market and initiate action where necessary.
An important advisory for patients. While the gel is impacted, Abbott has indicated other forms of Digene, such as tablets and stick packs are not impacted. Additionally, Digene Gel manufactured at the company’s other production site is not affected. It continues to be available and is available in sufficient quantities to meet current demand. ​
Also Read: Delhi HC upholds Centre's decision to include all medical devices as drugs
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Abbott India

Recommended Articles

View All
SC likely to take up centre's special leave petition on the GamesKraft issue today

SC likely to take up centre's special leave petition on the GamesKraft issue today

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

PM Modi says global central banks must coordinate in the battle against inflation: Moneycontrol Exclusive

PM Modi says global central banks must coordinate in the battle against inflation: Moneycontrol Exclusive

Sept 6, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals raises Rs 261 crore through anchor book preceding IPO launch

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals raises Rs 261 crore through anchor book preceding IPO launch

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Indifi Technologies CEO Alok Mittal aims for 100% growth in FY24

Indifi Technologies CEO Alok Mittal aims for 100% growth in FY24

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X