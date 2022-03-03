ABB India offers gender-neutral parental leave for employees, including LGBTQ couples

Global technology company ABB India on March 3 announced a gender-neutral and inclusive parental leave programme, recognising the need for both parents to be present with their newborns or newly-adopted children under three years of age. The programme extends similar benefits to LGBTQ couples, co-habiting partners and couples opting for surrogacy, ABB said in a statement.

Under this programme, an employee who is the secondary caregiver will be entitled to take four weeks of parental leave, while the primary caregiver is eligible for 26 weeks of leave as per the country's maternity law.