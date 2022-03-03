0

ABB India offers gender-neutral parental leave for employees, including LGBTQ couples

An ABB employee, who is the secondary caregiver, will be entitled to take a four-week parental leave, while the primary caregiver is eligible for 26 weeks of leave as per the country's maternity law.

Global technology company ABB India on March 3 announced a gender-neutral and inclusive parental leave programme, recognising the need for both parents to be present with their newborns or newly-adopted children under three years of age. The programme extends similar benefits to LGBTQ couples, co-habiting partners and couples opting for surrogacy, ABB said in a statement.

Under this programme, an employee who is the secondary caregiver will be entitled to take four weeks of parental leave, while the primary caregiver is eligible for 26 weeks of leave as per the country's maternity law.

"We are committed to creating a diverse and equitable workplace where our employees feel valued and cared for. This gender-neutral and inclusive approach, we truly hope, will provide our people the much-needed time to be fully invested in their families and be present for important milestones," ABB India Country Head and Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.

