ABB India expands production footprint of drives portfolio in India

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 11, 2023 2:15:07 PM IST (Published)

ABB’s variable speed drives are used to control the speed of electric motors to match the actual demands of the process to improve energy efficiency and performance in any industrial application.

ABB India expands its production footprint with a new line for variable speed drive modules at the Peenya factory in Bengaluru. The new line will produce drives ranging from 75 kW to up to 250 kW and will cater to all major industrial segments, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

ABB’s variable speed drives are used to control the speed of electric motors to match the actual demands of the process to improve energy efficiency and performance in any industrial application. “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to innovation, delivering world-class sustainable products and solutions for the Indian market as well as to enriching the local supplier base,” said A.R. Madhusudan, President, Drive Products, ABB India.
When added to the existing motor of a pump, fan or compressor, a drive can typically reduce power consumption by up to 25 percent, the company said in a press release. "The expansion will also strengthen the local supplier eco-system for ABB low voltage AC drives portfolio".
