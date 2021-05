In a bid to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19, Global leading brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) has supplied more than 300 oxygen concentrators to various states.

The company said it has also provided more than 8,000 essential aid kits, over 5,00,000 masks and test kits to COVID-19 affected families in 50 villages across India

“As India grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, we stand in solidarity with the country and pledge our full support to communities and the government. The health and safety of our communities and colleagues continue to be our top priority. Over the last year, we have focused our Covid-19 relief efforts in areas where we have the greatest impact-supporting our people, providing essential aid to communities, collaborating with public health experts, governments, partners and, connecting with our consumers in meaningful ways,” said Kartikeya Sharma, President – India & South East Asia, AB InBev.

Sharma added that the company will continue to explore and undertake initiatives to enhance health and medical infrastructure, address the immediate needs of affected communities, and facilitate rehabilitation

Furthermore, the company is working to add to the existing COVID-19 hospital bed capacity at a city hospital in Bengaluru.

“The health and safety of our communities and employees continue to be our top priority. We are collaborating with medical institutions, corporates, NGOs and the government to extend our support during these unprecedented times. Our purpose of bringing people together for a better world is more relevant than ever,” said Serge De Vos, Managing Director – Global Capability Center, AB InBev.