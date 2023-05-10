homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAarti Industries shares fall the most in over a year after brokerages see limited earnings upside

Aarti Industries shares fall the most in over a year after brokerages see limited earnings upside

By Sonal Bhutra  May 10, 2023 2:12 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Nirmal Bang downgraded its rating on Aarti Industries to sell and also cut its price target to Rs 430 from Rs 500 earlier, which implies a potential downside of 22 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

business | May 10, 2023 2:04 PM IST

Shares of Aarti Industries Ltd. fell 7.5 percent on Wednesday after analysts downgraded the stock and cut their earnings estimates post the company's March quarter results.

Kotak Institutional equities believes that the company's growth guidance of 15 percent in operating profit or EBITDA is mariginally lower than what they projected. It also sees limited earnings upside given Aarti's dependence on discretionary end-use industries.


It maintained a reduce rating on Aarti Industries with a price target of Rs 520, citing rich valuations. and competition from Chinese players.

Aarti Industries reported total revenue of Rs 1,656 crore for the March quarter, which was 5.2 percent lower than the street estimate of Rs 1,747.6 crore. Its operating profit at Rs 252 crore was also 15.1 percent lower than the street estimate of Rs 296.7 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that Aarti Industries missed the Q4 result projections due to a maintenance shutdown and subdued demand from discretionary end-uses.

Centrum stated that the company’s performance was muted with EBITDA remaining 9 percent lower than their estimates. Margins were also impacted owing to sales to non‐regular markets which earn lower margins.

The brokerage has lowered its financial year 2024 and 2025 EBITDA estimates by 5 percent and 2 percent and its earnings estimate by 8 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Nirmal Bang downgraded its rating on Aarti Industries to sell and also cut its price target to Rs 430 from Rs 500 earlier, which implies a potential downside of 22 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

The brokerage expects financial year 2024 to be under pressure mainly due to the demand slowdown in developed markets.

As exposure to discretionary categories remains high at 50 percent, the timing of global recovery is very crucial, Nirmal Bang said.

Aarti Industries is one of the most competitive benzene-based speciality chemical companies in the world. The company has a portfolio of basic chemicals, agrochemicals and specialty chemicals.

Shares of Aarti Industries are trading 7.8 percent lower at Rs 514. This is the biggest single-day drop in the stock since October 2021.

First Published: May 10, 2023 2:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

    Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

    May 10, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

    Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

    Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

    May 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

    Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

    May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

    Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

    Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

    May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read