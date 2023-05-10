Aarti Industries shares fall the most in over a year after brokerages see limited earnings upside

Shares of Aarti Industries Ltd. fell 7.5 percent on Wednesday after analysts downgraded the stock and cut their earnings estimates post the company's March quarter results.

Kotak Institutional equities believes that the company's growth guidance of 15 percent in operating profit or EBITDA is mariginally lower than what they projected. It also sees limited earnings upside given Aarti's dependence on discretionary end-use industries.

It maintained a reduce rating on Aarti Industries with a price target of Rs 520, citing rich valuations. and competition from Chinese players.

Aarti Industries reported total revenue of Rs 1,656 crore for the March quarter, which was 5.2 percent lower than the street estimate of Rs 1,747.6 crore. Its operating profit at Rs 252 crore was also 15.1 percent lower than the street estimate of Rs 296.7 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that Aarti Industries missed the Q4 result projections due to a maintenance shutdown and subdued demand from discretionary end-uses.

Centrum stated that the company’s performance was muted with EBITDA remaining 9 percent lower than their estimates. Margins were also impacted owing to sales to non‐regular markets which earn lower margins.

The brokerage has lowered its financial year 2024 and 2025 EBITDA estimates by 5 percent and 2 percent and its earnings estimate by 8 percent and 6 percent respectively.

Nirmal Bang downgraded its rating on Aarti Industries to sell and also cut its price target to Rs 430 from Rs 500 earlier, which implies a potential downside of 22 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

The brokerage expects financial year 2024 to be under pressure mainly due to the demand slowdown in developed markets.

As exposure to discretionary categories remains high at 50 percent, the timing of global recovery is very crucial, Nirmal Bang said.

Aarti Industries is one of the most competitive benzene-based speciality chemical companies in the world. The company has a portfolio of basic chemicals, agrochemicals and specialty chemicals.