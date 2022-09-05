    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Aarti Industries expects 15% revenue growth this fiscal, and an even better FY24

    Aarti Industries expects 15% revenue growth this fiscal, and an even better FY24

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    The specialty chemical company's stock is in focus as its growth prospects are likely to be supported by expansion projects, increased utilisation of capacity and a strong product pipeline. Here's what Aarti Industries CMD Rajendra V Gogri told CNBC TV 18.

    Aarti Industries CMD Rajendra V. Gogri said on Monday, September 5, the specialty chemicals company expects revenue growth of 15 percent in FY23, adding that FY24 will see a 30 percent growth in EBITDA.
    The stock is in focus after the company’s annual report highlighted growth prospects which are likely to be supported by expansion projects as well as increased utilisation and a strong product pipeline. The company aims to add over 40 products in the chemical segment and around 50 in the pharma segment by FY24-25.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gogri said, “For FY23 we guided about 15 percent topline and about 10 percent EBITDA. Next year is going to be good for growth in EBITDA as we see a substantial portion of gross profit translate to EBITDA growth. So for FY24, we expect about 30 percent growth.”
    The company does not expect any impact on orders from export markets.
    Also Read: Cipla chief says Indian healthcare market will ride high on wellness wave
    Gogri said while European chemical players are impacted due to higher gas prices, Indian chemical companies are benefitting due to production issues in Europe.
    Also Read: As medical tourism revives post-COVID, find out why foreign patients prefer India
    “European players are impacted and we see some impact happening on basic chemicals in Europe, but finished products are value-added products and in general that will not be impacted. So Indian companies will definitely get the benefit,” said Gogri.
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
