CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAarti Industries plans Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore investment amid positive outlook for Indian chemical industry

Aarti Industries plans Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore investment amid positive outlook for Indian chemical industry

Aarti Industries remains resolute in its commitment to India's chemical sector. Their substantial investments for FY24 and FY25 reflect their confidence in the country's growth potential. With a promising increase in demand in quarter two and the anticipation of significant growth in FY25, Aarti Industries is positioned to play a pivotal role in the ongoing success story of India's chemical industry. This reaffirms the industry's belief in India's enduring potential as a global chemical manufacturing hub.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 31, 2023 1:20:44 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Rajendra V Gogri, the Chairman and Managing Director of Aarti Industries, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, provided insights into the company's investment strategies, the evolving demand landscape, and the enduring prospects of the Indian chemical sector. As a key player in India's specialty chemicals domain, Aarti Industries remains steadfast in its optimism for the country's potential, particularly as it steers through FY24 and FY25.

Share Market Live


Gogri underscored Aarti Industries' steadfast commitment to the Indian chemical industry by unveiling substantial investment plans, with an estimated range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore, earmarked for FY24 and FY25. This significant capital infusion, primarily channeled into bolstering manufacturing capacities and augmenting infrastructure, stands as a testament to the company's confidence in the chemical sector's sustained growth in India.
He stated, "For the combined period of FY24 and FY25, our total capital expenditure would be around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore." This proclamation echoes their resolute determination to expand operations to meet the burgeoning demand.
In unison with many counterparts in the sector, Aarti Industries firmly upholds the view that the Indian market harbors substantial long-term growth potential. Gogri's confidence rests on the ongoing and prospective demand for specialty chemicals within the nation. This stance aligns harmoniously with the overarching perspective that India's chemical industry is poised for enduring expansion, driven by factors including heightened domestic consumption and a favorable regulatory milieu.
Also Read | Chemical industry likely to see slowdown in earnings growth, says analyst but remains optimistic, here’s why
One of the noteworthy observations he shared was the significant uptick in demand during the second quarter of the fiscal year. Demand in quarter two witnessed a commendable increase of 10 percent compared to the previous quarter on average. This upswing in demand has spurred optimism within the industry.
Regarding the company's immediate future, Gogri mentioned that FY24's performance is expected to be on par with FY23. The key factor determining this outcome will be how the demand growth curve unfolds throughout the year. Aarti Industries aims to maintain a relatively stable performance during this fiscal year.
However, the real excitement lies in the prospects for FY25. Gogri expressed optimism that substantial growth is on the horizon for the company in the following fiscal year.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 1:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aarti Industrieschemical industry

Recommended Articles

View All
Royal Enfield EV launch only in 2025, company isn't in a 'tearing hurry', says Siddhartha Lal

Royal Enfield EV launch only in 2025, company isn't in a 'tearing hurry', says Siddhartha Lal

Aug 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Newsletter | Will push for a cut in fuel prices: Hardeep Singh Puri; Softbank sells 1.16% stake in Zomato & more

Newsletter | Will push for a cut in fuel prices: Hardeep Singh Puri; Softbank sells 1.16% stake in Zomato & more

Aug 31, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Adani Group shares hit by another investigative report, Rs 25,000 crore market cap eroded so far

Adani Group shares hit by another investigative report, Rs 25,000 crore market cap eroded so far

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X