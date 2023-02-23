Aarti Industries plans capex worth Rs 3,000 crore over next two years

Specialty Chemicals manufacturer Aarti Industries is planning a capex of Rs 3,000 crore over the next two years, which it plans to fund via both internal accruals and debt.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the company's chairman and managing director Rajendra Gogri said that the capex will help the company add new value-added products to its portfolio that will aid the company's EBITDA margin going forward.

Gogri further said that the company's operating profit or EBITDA is likely to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 percent over the next two years.

“By FY24, EBITDA should grow by 20 percent and, by FY25, (EBITDA) growth should be 30 percent,” Gogri said.

Notably, HDFC Securities had maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on Aarti Industries with a price target of Rs 851 per share, citing its capex plans. “The company’s constant focus on capex and R&D (research and development) will enable it to remain competitive and expand its customer base,” the research note dated February 7 had said.

Gogri also said that though Aarti Industries has seen slow demand in the dyes, pigments and other discretionary segments during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the situation should improve in the coming quarters.

“Discretionary demand should normalise in the coming 2-3 quarters,” Gogri noted. He also mentioned that the demand for Indian chemicals is high from across the globe and this should continue till 2030.

Talking of the company’s nitric acid pricing arrangement with Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd, Gogri said that the contract would result in cheaper raw material prices for Aarti industries when compared with the market prices.

The two companies had announced a 20-year arrangement for the supply of nitric acid worth Rs 8,000 crore in November 2022. The deal provides specific volume commitments with supply or pay, take or pay obligations by either party, thereby protecting their commercial interests.

Nitric acid is a critical building block intermediary chemical for the Specialty Chemicals sector.