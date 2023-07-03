A91 Partners invests $30 million in tech consulting firm KaarTech to propel its IPO plans

With this fundraising, KaarTech is looking to fuel its organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America. The deal is also expected to help the tech firm in its aspirations to go for an IPO soon.

KaarTech, a tech consulting firm, has raised $30 million from A91 Partners. As per a statement, Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will be joining the company’s board.

With this fundraising, the firm is looking to fuel its organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America. The deal is also expected to help the tech firm in its aspirations to go for an IPO soon.

“We look forward to working closely with them in helping them expand their geographic presence in US and Europe and in their journey towards becoming a publicly listed company,” said an A91 Partners spokesperson.

Founded in 2006 in Chennai, KaarTech specialises in IP and digital services in the SAP ecosystem with deep expertise in discrete manufacturing, professional services automation, process manufacturing and consumer packaged goods. With a team of over 2,000 employees, KaarTech said it has doubled its revenue in the last 24 months.

“This association will bolster our ability to expand geographically and augment our services portfolio in-organically. In doing so, we aspire to be the partner of choice for customers looking for Digital Transformation journeys in SAP, Cloud ecosystem customer experience, Process Automation and Data Analytics blended with KaarTech’s core competence in Logistics, Supply Chain, Financial and Human Capital Management,” said Maran Nagarajan, Founder and CEO, KaarTech.

The company remained bootstrapped till this fundraiser. It earlier raised around Rs 30 crore in acquisition finance from venture debt firm BlackSoil in 2021.