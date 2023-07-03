A91 Partners invests $30 million in tech consulting firm KaarTech to propel its IPO plans

With this fundraising, KaarTech is looking to fuel its organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America. The deal is also expected to help the tech firm in its aspirations to go for an IPO soon.

KaarTech, a tech consulting firm, has raised $30 million from A91 Partners. As per a statement, Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will be joining the company’s board.

Live TV

Loading...

With this fundraising, the firm is looking to fuel its organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America. The deal is also expected to help the tech firm in its aspirations to go for an IPO soon.

“We look forward to working closely with them in helping them expand their geographic presence in US and Europe and in their journey towards becoming a publicly listed company,” said an A91 Partners spokesperson.