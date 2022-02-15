A Valentine’s Day special internship proposal to Zomato goes viral

Dikshita Basu, a final year student of computer science at Sathyabama University, Chennai, caught food delivery platform Zomato’s attention for her Valentine’s Day special internship pitch on LinkedIn.

The 14-page creative application titled “A Valentine Confession” contained adorable illustrations accompanied by suggestions and solutions for the Zomato app.

In her pitch, instead of listing her skills and accomplishments, Dikshita illustrated some UX problems with the Zomato app and offered solutions. She wrote “Hola Zomato, This Valentine I want to ask you out for an internship.”

She further listed some problems with the UX of the app and offered solutions like the re-positioning of the drafts folder for improved user flow. She also suggested a 15-sec video-based feature called “Zomato Zing” inspired by the movie ‘Hotel Transylvania’. She said, it will be more interactive for the user, and it resonates with Zomato’s target group.

At the end, she asked Zomato, “So Dear Zomato, Will you be my Valentine and go on an interview date with me?”

The adorable and creative internship application has gone viral receiving more than 15,000 likes on LinkeIn.

It has also caught some of the industry leaders’ attention including Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of Zomato, who wrote, “Appreciate the effort, Dikshita Basu! We’ll be in touch shortly.”

Not only that, but the post has also presented many new opportunities for Dikshita as other companies showed interest in hiring her. Raj Madhuram, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of C1X Inc, California, and Laxman Singh, founder of Bitbatua are among the many who offered Dikshita a chance to join their companies.