A timeline of events that led to ex-Twitter India chief's exit from Invact Metaversity

Over the last few days, we have been in the news, more than we have ever been! So here is the official update. Manish Maheshwari has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Invact, Inc. as of May 27, 2022.— Invact Metaversity (@invactHQ) May 27, 2022
I am moving out of Invact to first take a break for a few months and then pursue new opportunities. It is heartbreaking for a founder to leave the startup, like a mother leaving her baby. I am going through the same emotion.— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) May 27, 2022
At @invactHQ, we do not want to be another online school. We started with a vision to deliver a significantly differentiated learning experience for students, leveraging the metaverse's potential.— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) May 23, 2022
This is not an "angel gone rogue". It is one of many investors speaking out who are tired of Manish Maheshwari repeatedly misleading us.We are talking about the former head of Twitter India, and CEO of the company.I was warned Manish will lie to investors. Now I have proof.— Gergely Orosz (@GergelyOrosz) May 26, 2022
We both are passionate and uncompromising about what we believe in, as founders usually are. While we are parting ways, we have fond memories of working together not just as colleagues, but also as brothers. https://t.co/R4PqSxeccj— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) May 27, 2022