A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 1, 2023 11:30:08 AM IST (Published)

In the fourth quarter, channel destocking impacted fans revenues, while lighting demand remained moderate, but wires and cables sales outgrew other segments.

The consumer durables industry performance was a mixed bag in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Within the electricals segment, fans category sales, remained under pressure owing to channel overstocking, while cables and wires segment stood out as a pocket of strength. Most white goods players benefited from the usual seasonal pick-up, yet some reported revenue declines. Performance in the lighting segment was varied.

Wires and cables segment outshines due to strong infrastructural demand
Polycab was a clear outperformer with its cables and wires segment revenues growing 15 percent and 44 percent on the operating profit level. Its peers grew in the range of 3 to 8 percent. KEI and Finolex witnessed significant margin expansion, while V-Guard suffered margin contraction and Havells reported flat margins. A volume growth boosted the revenues in the quarter under review. Margin accretive exports for Polycab is what boosted its revenue growth.
Source: Kotak Institutional Equities
