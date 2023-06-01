A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?

In the fourth quarter, channel destocking impacted fans revenues, while lighting demand remained moderate, but wires and cables sales outgrew other segments.

The consumer durables industry performance was a mixed bag in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Within the electricals segment, fans category sales, remained under pressure owing to channel overstocking, while cables and wires segment stood out as a pocket of strength. Most white goods players benefited from the usual seasonal pick-up, yet some reported revenue declines. Performance in the lighting segment was varied.

Wires and cables segment outshines due to strong infrastructural demand

Polycab was a clear outperformer with its cables and wires segment revenues growing 15 percent and 44 percent on the operating profit level. Its peers grew in the range of 3 to 8 percent. KEI and Finolex witnessed significant margin expansion, while V-Guard suffered margin contraction and Havells reported flat margins. A volume growth boosted the revenues in the quarter under review. Margin accretive exports for Polycab is what boosted its revenue growth.