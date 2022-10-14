By Anand Singha

Mini According to a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench order, the corporation called a meeting of its equity shareholders on 14 October to seek permission for the proposed merger, which was supported by 99.99 percent of ZEEL's equity holders. The transaction is now subject to regulatory and other clearances.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, in a statement on Friday, said that its equity shareholders have approved the proposed merger of ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprised Led) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, previously Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd.

ZEEL Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka said in a statement, “On behalf of all the board members and management of ZEEL, I would like to thank the equity shareholders of the company for recognising the value-accretive opportunities the proposed merger will deliver to all stakeholders."

In a joint statement issued in December 2021, the two firms stated that the Japanese corporation would hold 50.86 percent of the amalgamated organisation, while Zee Entertainment's promoters would own 3.99 percent. The remaining 45.15 percent will be owned by Zee Entertainment's public shareholders.