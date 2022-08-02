Reliance rises and Airtel dips as record 5G bids highlight neck-and-neck competition

Telecom stocks: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea shares saw mixed moves on Tuesday, a day after the government concluded the 5G spectrum auction with a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore in bids.

Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as 0.9 percent in early deals, and Vodafone Idea gained 4.6 percent. The stock of Reliance Industries — whose digital arm Reliance Jio Infocomm participated in the auction — rose as much as 1.2 percent.

The S&P BSE Telecom index — which tracks the performance of 17 stocks, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — fell half a percent in mid-morning deals following a positive start.

The total value of bids for the latest spectrum auction was much higher than the previous high of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2015 when the government auctioned the 4G spectrum.

Reliance Jio made bids worth Rs 88,078 crore — the highest among participants. The amount payable by Bharti Airtel stands at Rs 43,084 crore, by Vodafone Idea at Rs 18,799 crore, and by the Adani group at Rs 212 crore.

The 5G spectrum auction had begun on Tuesday with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the Adani Group in the race.

Analysts expect high competition in the telecom industry to continue.

Sanjay Kapoor, TMT Advisor and former CEO of Airtel (India and South Asia), expects neck-and-neck competition between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

“If you look at the difference between Bharti (Airtel) and Jio, it is essentially the 700 megahertz spectrum that has taken away roughly around Rs 39,000 crore. After that, they are by and large competing head to head with one difference that Airtel runs three different technologies, 2G, 3G and 4G, and therefore it has some opportunity of refarming their spectrum as they shut down 3G and 2G. Reliance only has 4G," he said.

"You have to keep in mind that 4G and 5G will coexist in India; we are not shutting down 4G in this country,” Kapoor added.

Nitin Soni of Fitch Ratings is of the view that the 5G spend is manageable for both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, but expects Vodafone Idea to continue to lose market share.

He expects the benefit that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are going to get from better average revenue per user (APRU) and lower spectrum usage charges to offset the annual cash outflow both companies will have to make for 5G.

"5G will only accelerate the weakening of Vodafone Idea’s market share. They will continue to lose subscriber base. They haven't got 5G spectrum assets. They have got the spectrum only in 16 circles to defend their existing market share, which in my view will be insufficient,” he said.

Meanwhile, the telecom minister has said that the allocation of 5G spectrum would be carried out by August 10. He said that the government hopes to roll out 5G from October, and significant coverage would begin over the next 2-3 years.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.